“Do you know why we hide our faces behind masks? We are hiding our pain behind them,” says Shyamal Manna from a village near Dattapukur in the North 24 Pargannas. “We are here because we are angry.”

The events in Delhi – sparked by a call of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) – have found momentum across the nation. At the protest in Kolkata, beside the regular memes and posters, a lot of young people donned masks of Ironman, Superman and other evil-vanquishing movie characters.

The Kolkata rally held on July 24, started at around 2:45 p.m. from Sealdah station and its destination was Esplanade. Local papers reported tens of thousands had gathered. Around 6 p.m., a minor altercation between protestors and the Kolkata police ended with water cannons being fired.