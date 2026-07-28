The repeated setbacks were especially hard because pursuing an education after marriage has been a struggle.

“Girls in India are often not encouraged to study much. I survived…I didn’t take my own life. But there is no guarantee that the next generation, or even my own children, will be able to cope,” she tells PARI.

Sandhya, Sadhna, Anshu and Priyanka travelled from Faridabad by auto-rickshaw to join the protest as public transport had been shut down in areas surrounding Jantar Mantar.

They came directly from the school where they teach, not informing their families. “After seeing videos of girls being dragged by the police and manhandled during the protests, what family would allow girls to come?” Anshu said. “Our families did not permit us, but we believe that without education, you cannot build a future for yourself.”

Principal Sadhna pulled them all together. “We felt that if we did not stand up today, we would carry a sense of guilt, that despite all the pain we have been carrying inside us, we never even came out to speak about it. At the very least, we wanted to let out our frustration,” Sadhna told PARI.