“Preparing for the exam is our responsibility. Ensuring the paper is secure is the authorities’ responsibility,” says a visibly angry Anshu Kumari.
The 24-year-old knows the pressures of competitive examinations well. She is a teacher in a school, and is simultaneously pursuing a Bachelor of Education degree through an open university while preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for a job in a state school.
In 2023 and 2024, Anshu sat for banking recruitment examinations, hoping to secure a government job, but nothing came her way, so she turned to teaching and while spending nights cramming for state teaching exams.