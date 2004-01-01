The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was passed by the Parliament of India on December 30, 1967. It provides for the ‘effective prevention’ of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations in the country. A 2004 amendment also covers terrorist activities.

‘Unlawful activity’ is defined as any action taken by an individual or association – through an act, words, spoken or written, or by signs or visible representation – which is intended to, or supports a claim to, bring about the cession of a part of the territory of India, or the secession of a part of the territory of India from the Union, or which incites any individual or group of individuals to bring about such cession or secession. It covers activities which disclaim, question, disrupt or are intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and which cause or intend to cause disaffection against India.

The Act extends to the whole of India. It also applies to citizens of India who are abroad, persons in service of the Indian government, and persons on ships and aircrafts registered in India.

