The Trade Unions Act, 1926, aims to provide for the registration of trade unions in India, and defines the law related to registered unions.

The term ‘trade union’ here refers to any association – temporary or permanent – formed primarily for regulating the relations between ‘workmen’ and employers, ‘workmen and workmen’, or between employers and employers; or for ‘imposing restrictive conditions’ on the conduct of a trade or business. It includes any federation of two or more trade unions.



The Act extends to the whole of India.

