The Minimum Wages Act, 1948

What does the Act say about fixing the minimum rate of wages?

The ‘appropriate Government’ (central or state) shall fix or revise the minimum rates of wages payable to employees in scheduled employments. They may fix separate wage rates for different scheduled employments; classes of work in the same scheduled employment, and localities; and for adults, children, adolescents and apprentices. Governments may fix rates of wages by the hour, day, month or other periods, as may be prescribed.







Minimum wages shall consist of a basic rate of wages, the cash value of concessions provided to an employee as prescribed by the ‘appropriate Government’, and a ‘cost of living allowance’. The cost of living allowance is to be adjusted at such intervals as the ‘appropriate Government’ may direct, “to accord as nearly as practicable with the variation in the cost of living index.”

