The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946

What are ‘standing orders’?

‘Standing orders’ are rules regulating matters set forth in the Act’s Schedule. The Schedule mentions the classification of workers as permanent, temporary, apprentices, or other categories of workers; the manner in which the employers shall inform workers about the duration of work, holidays, pay-days and wage rates; attendance and being late to report to work; the procedure for applying for leave and holidays; the requirement to enter the premises by certain gates; closing and re-opening sections of the industrial establishment and temporary stoppage of work; termination of employment and notices to be given by employers and workers for the same; suspension or dismissal for misconduct; means of redress for workers against unfair treatment by employers or agents; shifts-based work; and any other matter that may be prescribed by the ‘appropriate Government’ (centre or state).







The employer shall prominently post the text of standing orders – as certified under this Act – in English and the language understood by the majority of workers, on boards at or near the entrance that a majority of workers use to enter the industrial establishment. Standing orders certified under this Act shall not be modified until six months after the date on which the last modification of the orders came into operation, unless agreed upon by the employer and workers.

