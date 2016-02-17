The Indian Labour Market: A Gender Perspective

This paper analyses the gender differentials in the employment status of women and men in India, despite laws for the ‘empowerment’ of women in the country.

The paper, published by UN Women on February 17, 2016, was written by Govindan Raveendran (an independent researcher and former additional director general of the government of India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation). It defines people in the labour force as “…all those engaged in economic activities or workers and those seeking/available for work or unemployed.”

The author analyses trends in women’s participation in the labour force through data from the surveys on the Employment and Unemployment Situation in India undertaken in 1999-2000, 2004-2005, and 2011-2012, by the government of India’s National Sample Survey Office (now the National Statistical Organisation).

The 54-page paper contains an introduction (chapter 1), and then covers ‘Changes in population structure’ (chapter 2); ‘Child labour’ (chapter 3); ‘Gender differentials in the activity status of the adult population’ (chapter 4); ‘Age-specific labour force participation rates of adults’ (chapter 5); ‘Determinants of labour force participation and gender differentials’ (chapter 6); ‘Workers by activity status’ (chapter 7); ‘Workers by economic activity’ (chapter 8); ‘Workers by occupational categories’ (chapter 9); ‘Place of work of non-agricultural workers’ (chapter 10); ‘Gender differentials in quality of work’ (chapter 11); and a conclusion (chapter 12).