The Factories Act, 1948

What does the Act say about the health and safety of workers within a factory?

Every factory shall be kept clean. Accumulated dirt shall be cleared daily; floors of every workroom shall be cleaned every week; factories shall have effective means of drainage; all doors, window frames and other wooden or metallic frames shall be painted or varnished once in five years; all walls shall be painted or varnished every 14 months; adequate ventilation, temperatures and humidity shall be maintained in every workroom; effective measures shall be taken to prevent workers from inhaling injurious dust and fumes; and no room in any factory shall be overcrowded to an extent that is injurious to workers’ health





All factories shall have arrangements and a sufficient supply of drinking water, as well as sufficient and conveniently suited latrines and urinals.





The Act contains provisions for fencing parts of machinery which may be dangerous for workers, and for working near machinery in motion. It states that no young person shall be allowed to, or required to, work at any dangerous machine unless they have received sufficient training to do so, and are adequately supervised by a person who has knowledge and experience of the machine.

