The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961

The Dowry Prohibition Act – which Parliament passed on July 1, 1961 – aims to prohibit the giving or taking of dowry. It extends to the whole of India except for the (then) state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Act defines dowry as any property or valuable security given or agreed to be given – directly or indirectly – by one party to a marriage to the other, or by the parents of either party, or by any other persons to either party. The property or security may be given at the time of, or before or after the marriage. ‘Dowry’ does not include dower or mahr (gifts given by the bridegroom to the bride at the time of marriage), in case of persons to whom Muslim Personal Laws apply.



Amendments to the Act (1984 and 1986) introduced clauses on penalties for demanding dowry, minimum and maximum penalties for giving or taking dowries, banning advertisements offering money in connection with a marriage and specifying presents that may be allowed to be given to the bride or bridegroom at the time of marriage – among others.