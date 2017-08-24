On May 9, 2016, the Prime Minister’s Office advised NITI Aayog to prepare documents containing its ‘Fifteen Year Vision’, ‘Seven Year Strategy’ and ‘Three Year Action Agenda’.

On August 24, 2017, India: Three year Action Agenda (2017-18 to 2019-2020) was unveiled by Arun Jaitley (then Minister of Finance), Dharmendra Pradhan (Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas) and Dr. Arvind Panagariya (vice-chairman of NITI Aayog). It recommends changes in policies related to the ‘development process’ and programmes for three years.



The ‘Fifteen Year Vision’, ‘Seven Year Strategy’ and ‘Three Year Action Agenda’ are a departure from the Planning Commission’s Five Year Plans. The Agenda states that “with an increasingly open and liberalized economy, we needed to rethink the tools and approaches to conceptualizing the development process.”



The 24-chapter Agenda is arranged in seven parts. Chapter 1 is an overview; Chapters 2-4 (Part I) cover themes such as revenue and expenditure; Chapters 5 and 6 (Part II) discuss ‘economic transformations’ in agriculture, trade and industry; Chapters 7-9 (Part III) are on regional development; Chapters 10-15 (Part IV) are about ‘growth enablers’ such as energy, science and digital connectivity; Chapters 16-19 (Part V) cover governance and taxation; Chapters 20-22 (Part VI) discuss the social sector; and Chapters 23 and 24 (Part VII) look at sustainability.

