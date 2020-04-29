The International Labour Organization released ILO Monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work (Third edition) on April 29, 2020.



The first and second editions of this report were released on March 18 and April 7, 2020. This third edition contains updated estimates and an analysis on the effects of the Covid-19 induced lockdown – implemented in many countries to stem the spread of the virus – on the ‘world of work’.



It covers such themes as workplace and business closures, losses in working hours in the first half of 2020, enterprises at risk due to the impact of Covid-19, and workers and enterprises in the informal economy. It also contains policy recommendations for governments that are aimed at protecting enterprises and employment.



The report uses data from ILOSTAT (the ILO’s Department of Statistics), ILO-modelled estimates from November 2019, and the Coronavirus Government Response Tracker, developed by the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

