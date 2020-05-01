Published in May, 2020, this document – COVID-19 induced Lockdown – How is the Hinterland Coping? – is a slide deck on the Covid-19 induced lockdown’s effect on rural households.

It presents the results of a study conducted by PRADAN, New Delhi; Action for Social Advancement, Bhopal; BAIF Development Research Foundation, Pune; Transform Rural India Foundation, New Delhi; Grameen Sahara, Assam; SATHI, Uttar Pradesh and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, India (its headquarters is in Ahmedabad, Gujarat). The study was supported by VikasAnvesh Foundation, Pune, and Sambodhi, Noida.



The study covers 5,162 households and 47 districts over 12 states – Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Its data was collected between April 27 and May 2, 2020.



Containing 15 slides, the study assesses the ‘coping mechanisms’ employed by rural households during the Covid-19 lockdown. It focuses on such themes as food security, changes in patterns of expenditure, the experience of women in households and the sale of assets.

