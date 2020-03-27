Covid-19 Impact: What’s happening in the TV & Smartphone Landscape (Edition 1)

This document – Crisis Consumption: An Insights Series into TV, Smartphone & Landscape (Edition 1) – is a slide deck prepared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council, India (BARC; an association of broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media agencies) and Nielsen (a data analytics company with headquarters in the USA). It presents data on the impact of the Covid-19 led ‘disruption’ – which started impacting India in the middle of March, 2020 – on television ‘consumption’ and smartphone usage. The sources of this data and methods of collection are not mentioned.

This first edition of the BARC-Nielsen Insights series was released on March 27, 2020. In 29 slides, it depicts changes in the viewing of Hindi TV channels, changes TV viewing across genres and languages, and time spent on e-retail platforms since the Covid-19 period began. It also contains data on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s TV addresses on Covid-19 on March 19 and 24, 2020.



It considers January 2020, as the pre Covid-19 disruption period in India – January 11 to 31 for analysing ‘television behaviour’, and January 13 to February 2 for ‘smartphone behaviour’. The Covid-19 disruption period is March 14 to 20 for analysing television behaviour and March 16 to 22 for smartphone behaviour.



The second edition, Crisis Consumption: An Insights Series into TV, Smartphone & Audiences (Edition 2), was released on April 2, 2020. It discusses advertising trends since the Covid-19 disruption and recommendations for advertisers, TV channels and digital services. Both editions of the series mention global TV viewing statistics and ‘The India Landscape’ of TV and smartphone behaviour.

