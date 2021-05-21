World health statistics 2021: monitoring health for the SDGs, sustainable development goals

Published in May 2021, this report by the World Health Organization monitors global health indicators and measures countries’ progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and WHO’s Triple Billion targets for global healthcare. The publication traces the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on livelihoods and health systems across the world, advocating measures for immediate and equitable recovery. This is the 17th edition of the World health statistics, the first of which was published in the year 2005.

The 2021 report highlights inequalities in health access and outcomes, both within and among countries, keeping in mind the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to ‘leave no one behind’. It notes the rise in life expectancy and healthy life expectancy rates globally, despite the persistence of systemic inequalities in health access. In recent years, deaths from suicide, homicide, road traffic injuries, and unintentional poisoning have seen a steady fall. At the same time, the decline in premature deaths from non-communicable diseases – a leading cause of death worldwide – has been relatively slow.

The 136-page report consists of five sections: The impact of COVID-19 on population health (Section 1); Healthy life expectancy and burden of disease (Section 2); Risks to health (Section 3); Universal health coverage (Section 4); and Accelerating progress towards health-related SDGs and Triple Billion targets (Section 5).