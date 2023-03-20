The World Happiness Report 2023 has been published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global initiative of the United Nations. It was released on March 20, 2023, United Nations ‘International Day of Happiness’. The report presents a ranking of national happiness based on six factors – Gross Domestic Product per capital, social support, health, freedom to make key life decisions, generosity, and absence of corruption.

This is the 11th edition of the World Happiness Report, the first report of which was published in the year 2012. It presents an analysis of a three-year period from 2020 to 2022, during which nations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the sixth consecutive year, Finland has ranked first in the report, followed by Denmark and Iceland. Major changes in the top 10 rankings include Israel jumping five places to the fourth place and Switzerland dropping four places to the eighth place. India is ranked 126th in the world, out of the 137 countries included in the research.

The 166-page report document is divided into five chapters: The Happiness Agenda. The Next 10 years (Chapter 1); World Happiness, Trust, and Social Connections in Times of Crisis (Chapter 2); Well-being and State Effectiveness (Chapter 3); Doing Good and Feeling Good: Relationships between Altruism and Well-being for Altruists, Beneficiaries, and Observers (Chapter 4); and Towards Reliably Forecasting the Well-being of Populations Using Social Media: Three Generations of Progress (Chapter 5).