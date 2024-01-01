The World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2024 has been prepared by International Labour Organization and published in January 2024. It presents the latest trends in labour markets across the world, including factors like unemployment, job creation, labour force participation and hours worked. The report also highlights the significance of these developments through their social outcomes displayed in living conditions.



Labor productivity and living standards have remained stagnant despite advancements in technology like generative AI, which may widen inequalities especially in developing countries. The report notes that real wages declined in the year 2023 in the majority of G20 countries as wage increases failed to keep pace with inflation. Extreme poverty remains a significant issue with 241 million workers earning less than US $2.15 per day per person in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP).

This 120-page document is divided into 3 sections: Labour market resilience will be tested in the near term (Section 1); Employment and social trends by regions (Section 2); Labour shortages amidst unmet demand for decent work (Section 3).

