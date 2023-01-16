World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2023

The International Labour Office of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva, released this report on January 16, 2023. Written by Daniel Samaan, Ekkehard Ernst, Miguel Sanchez Martinez, Richard Horne and Stefan Kühn, it provides a comprehensive analysis and projections on the global trends in the labour market for the upcoming year.

The report assesses the impacts of economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions on labour markets across the world. It investigates the effects of the slowdown on worker-productivity, the quality of jobs available, as well as the challenges faced by policymakers in addressing these situations. The report also highlights how the challenges converge to undermine social justice worldwide.

The 190-page report is divided into three chapters: Stalled labour market recovery undermines social justice (Chapter 1); Employment and social trends by region (Chapter 2); and Global productivity trends: Reviving growth through the digital economy? (Chapter 3). It also carries six appendices.