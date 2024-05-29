World Employment and Social Outlook: May 2024 Update

This report updates the World Employment and Social Outlook 2024 data, presenting the latest figures on key labour market indicators as of May 2024. It states that 4.9 per cent of the working-age population (15 years of age and above) are unemployed. The report has been published by International Labour Organization on May 29, 2024.

The report states that 402 million people do not have jobs despite wanting to work. Job deficits are wider in developing countries and for women. Of these, 183 million are categorized as ‘unemployed’ which means that they are available at short notice and actively searching for work.

This 14-page document is divided into six sections: Key messages (Section 1); Macroeconomic developments (Section 2); The jobs situation (Section 3); What’s holding women back? (Section 4); Measuring what matters (Section 5); Conclusions (Section 6).