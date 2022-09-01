World Alzheimer Report 2022
Dementia is a condition where patients experience impaired memory, thinking, behaviour and emotional control. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60-80 per cent of all cases. Published by Alzheimer's Disease International, London, this report features essays on life after dementia is diagnosed – it deals with all stages of dementia and recommends ways of post-diagnosis support. The report was published in September 2022.
The report is the result of primary research conducted through surveys in seven languages from May to July of 2022. Of the surveyed individuals, 62 per cent were female, 37 per cent were male and one per cent were non-binary. It included both caregivers and patients themselves.
This 416-page document is organized into 24 chapters, grouped into eight thematic parts. It begins by addressing the significance of dementia staging, the challenges faced at each stage, and the distinct features of various dementia types. It then explores the impact of a dementia diagnosis on individuals living with dementia, their caregivers, families, and communities. Furthermore, the report delves into the common symptoms and changes associated with dementia and explores both pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions that can offer support to those living with dementia and their caregivers.
Additionally, the report offers international and national perspectives on different care models, highlighting innovative approaches to dementia care. Towards its conclusion, the report reinforces the evolving role of clinicians in supporting families and emphasises the importance of person-centred care, awareness, and training. While it is important to note that there is currently no cure for dementia, the report aims to be a valuable resource that makes the post-diagnosis process easier by providing information, identifying barriers, and offering guidance.
The number of people living with dementia in 2019 is estimated to be 55 million as per World Health Organization (WHO). This number is expected to rise to 139 million in 2050.
As high as 58 per cent of individuals living with dementia – 64 per cent of whom were living in lower-income countries – reported lack of access to a professional to provide guidance and support in navigating life post-diagnosis.
The report notes that individuals diagnosed with dementia commonly experience post-diagnostic anxiety and depression, which can be effectively managed through non-pharmacological methods which include hygienic dietetic measures and artistic or recreational activities.
According to the report, anticipatory grief is frequently experienced in dementia, with the grieving process often commencing as early as the moment a person and their family members receive a diagnosis. It persists until the individual's passing. The report includes measures to navigate through such grief, including actively assessing available support systems and bolstering them.
The report reveals that social prescribing, an approach that links medical and social care and is rooted in community-care, has demonstrated its ability to enhance social connectedness and consequently improve cognitive outcomes in older patients.
The report encourages collaboration among healthcare professionals from various specialities. As per the survey, only 58 per cent of professional carers states that they were able to follow and care for the same individual through various stages of their illness.
Individuals with dementia often experience agitation, characterised by restlessness, repetitive movements, wandering, and disruptive behaviour when they are alone.
The report states that NPI-Q (The Neuropsychiatric Inventory Questionnaire) is a valuable tool for clinicians to grasp behavioural and psychological changes in dementia patients who may struggle to adequately describe their symptoms.
The report states that 64 per cent of people living with dementia surveyed revealed that they did not have a personalised care plan which would devise how they would want to receive care throughout their illness.
According to the report, Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) is a cost-effective group program for individuals with mild-to-moderate dementia. CST is a manualised group intervention which aims at improving cognitive function through group activities. It uses themed activities to boost cognitive function without needing special equipment or medical expertise, making it adaptable across cultures.
Sep, 2022