World Alzheimer Report 2022

Dementia is a condition where patients experience impaired memory, thinking, behaviour and emotional control. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60-80 per cent of all cases. Published by Alzheimer's Disease International, London, this report features essays on life after dementia is diagnosed – it deals with all stages of dementia and recommends ways of post-diagnosis support. The report was published in September 2022.

The report is the result of primary research conducted through surveys in seven languages from May to July of 2022. Of the surveyed individuals, 62 per cent were female, 37 per cent were male and one per cent were non-binary. It included both caregivers and patients themselves.

This 416-page document is organized into 24 chapters, grouped into eight thematic parts. It begins by addressing the significance of dementia staging, the challenges faced at each stage, and the distinct features of various dementia types. It then explores the impact of a dementia diagnosis on individuals living with dementia, their caregivers, families, and communities. Furthermore, the report delves into the common symptoms and changes associated with dementia and explores both pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions that can offer support to those living with dementia and their caregivers.

Additionally, the report offers international and national perspectives on different care models, highlighting innovative approaches to dementia care. Towards its conclusion, the report reinforces the evolving role of clinicians in supporting families and emphasises the importance of person-centred care, awareness, and training. While it is important to note that there is currently no cure for dementia, the report aims to be a valuable resource that makes the post-diagnosis process easier by providing information, identifying barriers, and offering guidance.