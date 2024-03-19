World Air Quality Report 2023

IQAir, a Switzerland-based company working on air quality technology, released this report on March 19, 2024. It gives an overview of population weighted air quality data for the year 2023 from 7,812 cities across 134 countries and regions. The report considers PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or smaller) pollution guidelines released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and uses data from over 30,000 air quality monitoring stations to measure how successful various countries have been in meeting these guidelines.

Every year, air pollution causes an estimated seven million premature deaths across the world. Exposure to PM2.5 also leads to or worsens health conditions such as asthma, cancer, stroke, lung disease. Despite this, the data shows that only 10 of the 134 countries and regions in this report managed to meet the WHO guidelines for PM2.5 of 5 μg/m3.

The 45-page report provides country and capital city rankings based on the concentrations of PM2.5. It also includes regional summaries for East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central and South Asia, West Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America and Caribbean, Africa, and Oceania.