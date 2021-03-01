Women & Men in India 2020 (A compilation of Gender related Indicators in India)

This report compiles socio-economic statistical indicators on men and women in India. It was published in March 2021 by the Social Statistics Division at the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, government of India. In compiling government data across sectors, the report aims to contribute to a better understanding of gender differences in the country, and help in the formulation of comprehensive policies facilitating gender equality.

This 174-page document is divided into seven chapters: Population and related Statistics (Chapter 1); Health (Chapter 2); Literacy and Education (Chapter 3); Participation in Economy (Chapter 4); Participation in Decision Making (Chapter 5); Empediments in Empowerment (Chapter 6); Minimum Set of Gender Indicators (Chapter 7).