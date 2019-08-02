Who Tells Our Story Matters: Representation of marginalised caste groups in Indian newsrooms

This report was jointly published by Oxfam India and digital media platformon August 2, 2019. It discusses the limited representation of Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes in the content produced by, and workplaces of, newspapers, television news channels, news websites and magazines.

The report studies the output of 50 media organisations – 14 television channels, 13 newspapers, 12 magazines, and 11 digital media websites – from October 2018 to March 2019. Print and digital media articles were categorised as per their writers' names to analyse the representation of different caste groups. For broadcast media, the names of anchors and debate panelists were noted. Publicly available information, as well as large datasets such as examination results of Delhi University and the government of India’s Union Public Service Commission were used to match surnames to castes.

The 48-page report is divided into 10 chapters: Introduction (chapter 1); Methodology (chapter 2); Key Highlights (chapter 3); English TV News (chapter 4); Hindi TV News (chapter 5); English Newspapers (chapter 6); Hindi Newspapers (chapter 7); Digital Media (chapter 8); Magazines (chapter 9) and Remarks (chapter 10).