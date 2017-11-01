Where have the fish gone: The impact of industrial development on fishworkers in Gujarat

This report was published by the Research Collective, Programme for Social Action, New Delhi, in November 2017. The study which was conducted over a year evaluates the impact of coastal industrialisation on fishworkers in the state of Gujarat.

The report divides Gujarat into four coastal zones – the Gulf of Kutch, the Gulf of Khambhat and the Saurashtra Coast. It critically examines the “fast track to progress” in Gujarat and how it has affected the fishing community there. It highlights issues such as pollution along the coastline and its impact on coastal and marine ecosystem.

This 121-page document is divided into two chapters: Overview of the Coast (Chapter 1); Estuaries, Fisheries and Borders (Chapter 2). By focussing on three critical coastal zones, Chapter 1 gives an overview of the fishing patterns of the communities, and the prevailing legal governance system. Chapter 2 investigates the impacts of coastal industrialisation on fishing communities. It includes five case studies from Valsad, Navsari and Surat districts in the Gulf of Khambat, one case study from Porbandar district in the Saurashtra Coast and four from the Kutch district in the Gulf of Kutch.