What's in a name? The different terms for wetlands in India

This map lists different names by which wetlands are known across India. In doing so, it attempts to highlight the linguistic diversity of the country and the symbiotic relationship between nature and language. The regional names of wetlands range from 'spang' and 'sarovar' in Northern India; 'pravaal khadako' and 'khajan' in Western India; 'kaayal' and 'pavizhaput' in Southern India; 'pukur' and 'pokhuri' in Eastern India.

As pet the Ramsar Convention of 1971, wetlands are areas of marsh ,fen ,peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low tides does not exceed six metres.

The map has been developed under the 'Wetlands Management for Biodiversity and Climate Protection' project, an Indo-German project between Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India, Government of India, and Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Germany.