Weapons of control, shields of impunity: Internet shutdowns in 2022

This report was published in February of 2023 by Access Now for the #KeepItOn coalition. The report is authored by Zach Rosson, Felicia Anthonio, Carolyn Tackett, and the Access Now team. It provides a comprehensive database on internet shutdowns all over the world for the year 2022.

Internet shutdowns violate the fundamental human rights of individuals, the report states. The report analyses incidents of internet shutdowns all around the world. There are 187 cases of internet shutdown recorded in 2022 across 35 countries. Out of these 187 shutdowns, 103 occurred outside of India in 34 countries – India recorded at least 84 shutdowns in 2022.

The 36-page report is divided into six sections: Internet shutdowns in 2022: a global overview (Section 1); Triggers for Internet shutdowns in 2022 (Section 2); New and continuing trends in 2022 (Section 3); Internet shutdowns by region (Section 4); Fighting back: the movement is growing (Section 5) and What’s next (Section 6).