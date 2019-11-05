The Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research Organisation released the Wastelands Atlas of India – 2019 on November 5, 2019. Previous editions of the Wastelands Atlas were released in 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2011.

NRSC along with the Department of Land Resources have conducted periodic assessments of wastelands in the country since 1986. These assessments outline the spatial spread of wasteland areas and the changes in their extent over periods of time.

This 2019 edition of the report highlights the significance of land as a fundamental resource for sustaining life in India and the escalation in its demand due to population growth. Focusing on the changes in wastelands between 2008-09 and 2015-16, the atlas aims to provide data that can aid in planning reclamation and afforestation measures to bring such land under productive use. The introductory message to the atlas also states that this information collection might also help identify areas to set up infrastructure projects for renewable energy production.

This 201-page atlas contains separate sections for 28 states and seven union territories of India. It provides state-wise and district-wise data on the prevalence of 23 different classes of wasteland areas in the country.