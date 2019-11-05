Wastelands Atlas of India - 2019
The Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research Organisation released the Wastelands Atlas of India – 2019 on November 5, 2019. Previous editions of the Wastelands Atlas were released in 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2011.
NRSC along with the Department of Land Resources have conducted periodic assessments of wastelands in the country since 1986. These assessments outline the spatial spread of wasteland areas and the changes in their extent over periods of time.
This 2019 edition of the report highlights the significance of land as a fundamental resource for sustaining life in India and the escalation in its demand due to population growth. Focusing on the changes in wastelands between 2008-09 and 2015-16, the atlas aims to provide data that can aid in planning reclamation and afforestation measures to bring such land under productive use. The introductory message to the atlas also states that this information collection might also help identify areas to set up infrastructure projects for renewable energy production.
This 201-page atlas contains separate sections for 28 states and seven union territories of India. It provides state-wise and district-wise data on the prevalence of 23 different classes of wasteland areas in the country.
The report identifies the total wasteland area in the country to be 557,665 square kilometres in 2015-16, that is, 16.96 per cent of the total geographical area of the country. In comparison, area under wasteland in 2008-09 was 566,070 square kilometres or 17.22 per cent of total geographical area.
From 2008-09 to 2015-16, 14,536 square kilometres of land in the country was converted from wasteland to non-wastelands. Whereas 6,131 square kilometres were converted from non-wasteland to wasteland. This indicates a net conversion of 8,404 square kilometres of different wasteland categories into non-wastelands during the period.
Area under wastelands decreased in 18 states and increased in 11 states between 2009-09 and 2015-16, the atlas notes. Rajasthan showed a significant positive change with the conversion of 4,803 square kilometres of sandy wastelands into non-wastelands. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also experienced notable changes with respective conversions of 1,082 and 1,130 square kilometres of wastelands into non-wastelands. Conversely, area under wastelands expanded in Odisha (465.82 square kilometres), Assam (406.69 square kilometres), Telangana (377.79 square kilometres), and Chhattisgarh (373.54 square kilometres).
Between 2008-09 and 2015-16, wasteland categories of 'land with dense scrub', 'snow/glacial cover' and 'sands-semi stabilized - 15-40m' saw a decrease in their spread. On the other hand, 'barren rocky/stony waste', 'land with open scrub' and 'under-utilized/degraded forest (agriculture domain)' categories showed notable increase.
Notable changes occurred between wasteland categories such as 'snow covered/glacial' and 'barren rocky' or 'land with dense scrub' and 'land with open scrub'. The decrease in area under 'snow covered/glaciers’ and the consequent increase in the surrounding 'barren rocky/stony waste' was attributed to seasonal snowfall patterns.
Focus and Factoids by Insha Husain.
