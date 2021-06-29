Vaccination awareness, eagerness and hesitancy in urban communities of Mumbai & Pune
The World Health Organization website defines vaccine hesitancy as the “delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines” despite their availability. This report studies the phenomenon in the slum settlements of Mumbai and Pune.
The report draws on the interviews of 3,675 slum residents – 56 per cent of whom are women – between the ages of 18 and 60. Of these, 2,343 people are from Mumbai and 1,332 from Pune. The study included quantitative and qualitative data, collected over calls at the household- as well as community-level. It attempts to gauge their perception and awareness of the Covid-19 vaccine services; ascertain their vaccination status; understand the barriers to availing these services; as well as suggest ways to encourage communities to get inoculated.
The report found that only 19 per cent of respondents
and their family members had received at least one shot. About 49 per cent of
respondents who were not yet inoculated were willing to take the vaccine; the
rest were either unwilling or undecided about it.
The 16-page publication contains five chapters:
Introduction (chapter 1); Study Design (chapter 2); Sample Size (chapter 3); Study
Findings (chapter 4); and Recommendations and next steps (chapter 5).
-
In Pune, 21 per cent of the 1,332 respondents had received at least one dose of the vaccination. Of the remaining respondents, 42 per cent were unwilling to get vaccinated and nine per cent had not made up their mind about it. The rest were willing to take the dose.
-
Among those in Pune who were hesitant about the vaccine, 51 per cent believed it could cause health risks, 30 per cent reported not knowing enough about it, six per cent said they could not afford it, and one per cent felt they did not need the vaccine as they were healthy. Four per cent of these respondents stated the cause to be the unavailability of vaccines at centres, and seven per cent cited other reasons such as preferring natural remedies, inability to take leave from work and more.
-
In Mumbai, 15 per cent of the 2,343 respondents had received at least one dose of the vaccination. Out of the remaining, about 24 per cent did not want get vaccinated and 22 per cent were undecided about it.
-
Among those in Mumbai who were hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine, 50 per cent believed there could be health risks, 18 per cent reported not knowing enough about it, nine per cent cited the unavailability of vaccines at centres, seven per cent did not have permission from their families, five per cent believed that vaccines were “not the right course of treatment,” two per cent stated that travelling to the vaccination centre would be difficult due to the distance and traveling cost.
-
The main reasons for vaccination hesitancy in Mumbai and Pune were the same – the fear of health risks and insufficient information. Pune recorded fewer cases where respondents lacked family permission, believed vaccines were not the right course of treatment, and reported it to be the difficult to reach centres. The perception that vaccination centres were understocked was more prevalent in Mumbai than Pune.
-
In many cases, the older family members did not encourage getting vaccinated. They believed vaccines to be harmful, their primary sources being news channels and WhatsApp messages. Many women reported being barred from taking the dose by family elders.
-
Several respondents stated that the Covid-19 pandemic had adversely impacted their health, financial stability and the freedom to form human connections. The healthcare infrastructure was severely overburdened, and this disrupted access to health services for many in their communities.
-
Many spoke of the importance of protocols like wearing masks, sanitising and social distancing. At the same time, they emphasised the lack of space, infrastructure and awareness in their communities, to follow through with such practices.
-
In the study’s focus group discussions, respondents reported having lost faith in the healthcare system. Some said they felt unsafe visiting government hospitals for treatment having heard of people losing lives there. They felt private hospitals were cheating people for money, citing cases of fake Covid-19 reporting and medical fraud.
-
The report provides two broad recommendations: designing reliable information and communication tools to counter widespread misinformation among households and communities; and addressing operational barriers in CoWin registration (the government of India’s vaccination portal) by organising community training programmes with the help of organisations, frontline healthcare workers and other volunteers.
Focus and Factoids by Nikita Sawhney.
Akanksha Foundation, Mumbai; Apnalaya, Mumbai; Foundation
for Mother and Child Health, Mumbai; Magic Bus Foundation, Mumbai; Society for Nutrition,
Education & Health Action (SNEHA), Mumbai; Teach for India, Mumbai; and
iTeach, Pune
Akanksha Foundation, Mumbai; Apnalaya, Mumbai; Foundation for Mother and Child Health, Mumbai; Magic Bus Foundation, Mumbai; Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action (SNEHA), Mumbai; Teach for India, Mumbai; and iTeach, Pune
29 Jun, 2021