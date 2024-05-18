Urbanization and seasonal effects on the lake ecosystem dynamics from 2002 to 2022 in Bengaluru, South India
This research paper looks at the impact of urbanisation on lake systems in Bengaluru, with a focus on the vegetation growing in the lake and expansion of built-up areas in the surroundings. The paper was written by Suman Kumar Sourav, Thanh Thi Nguyen and Andreas Buerkert from the University of Kassel, Germany along with Lily Clements from Innovations in Development, Education and the Mathematical Sciences (IDEMS), United Kingdom.
Lakes in Bengaluru are mostly man-made and connected to each other through storm drains, the paper states. They have also proved important for local ecology and livelihoods. Other than this the water bodies also contribute to flood control, groundwater recharge, waste-water treatment, lowering ambient temperature and conserving biodiversity. Considering this, the paper looks for connections and correlations between increasing urbanisation, changing seasons and their effects on the geography and ecology of selected lakes.
The lakes under study were selected from urban, peri-urban and rural areas: Bellandur and Dodda Bommasandra (urban), Attur and Puttenhalli (peri‑urban), and Chudahalli and Vrishabhavathi (rural). To evaluate changes in geography, the paper uses 162 Google Earth satellite images of the lakes dated between 2002 to 2022.
It concludes that each lake has its own distinct characteristics. Further, it adds that the density of built-up areas around the lakes show no consistent correlation with the wet surface area and vegetation dynamics. The authors call for further interdisciplinary studies including ecological surveys and field inventories for fuller analyses.
The paper cites research from 2016 to note that 98 per cent of lakes in Bengaluru are encroached. Moreover, pollution by untreated sewage, industrial effluents and dumping of solid waste and construction debris affects as many as 90 per cent of lakes in the city.
Aquatic macrophytes (aquatic plants) play an important role in the ecological functioning of a wetland, aiding in the stabilisation of sediment. However, almost a quarter of the lakes in Bengaluru are covered in macrophytes which are exotic invasive species, pointing to a degradation of the wetland ecosystem.
The climate of Bengaluru ranges from monsoonal summers to dry winters. During the dry season, the vegetation in all lakes was seen to be highly dynamic. The macrophyte and algal cover could vary significantly due to the fast growth rate of macrophytes and frequent harvests for fodder by farmers as well as dredging undertaken by lake governing authorities.
Both urban lakes (Dodda Bommassandra and Bellandur) saw an increase in water levels as well as macrophytes between 2002 and 2022. In the former, the change was likely due to a rise in runoff flow and in the latter due to the changes in its immediate surroundings which became partly silted. The two rural lakes (Vrishabhavathi and Chudahalli) saw a negative correlation between water surface area and macrophytes. The paper posits this may be due to their interconnection along a stream.
The urban lakes were more affected by the growth of built-up areas than peri-urban or rural ones, the paper notes on reviewing around 300 metres of land around each lake. More than 60 per cent of such land around Dodda Bommassandra had been built up by 2022, compared to only 15 per cent around Bellandur. The area around Bellandur has historically been used for paddy and vegetable cultivation, the paper adds.
The peri-urban lake Attur saw a steep rise in built-up area from two per cent in 2004 to 38 per cent in 2021. The paper notes that the lake’s connectedness to rail and metro lines as well as the airport could be an important contributing factor for this change.
Of the two lakes in rural areas, Vrishabhavathi saw an increase in built up area from 6.5 per cent in 2015 to 16 per cent in 2019. This is in part due to the establishment of steel and auto-parts plants in the vicinity since 2007-08. In addition to this, engineering colleges and residences have also been set up in the surrounding areas. Conversely, the Chudahalli lake, which is known for its picnic sports, has seen a fairly unchanged built-up area during the study period.
The paper concludes that the urbanisation has not affected the lakes uniformly. Rather, the effects witnessed are more site-specific. It adds that while considering the wet surface areas, rural lakes showed a negative correlation with amount of rainfall received whereas urban and peri-urban lakes showed a positive correlation.
Suman Kumar Sourav, Lily Clements, Thanh Thi Nguyen and Andreas Buerkert
Suman Kumar Sourav, Lily Clements, Thanh Thi Nguyen and Andreas Buerkert
18 May, 2024