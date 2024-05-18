Urbanization and seasonal effects on the lake ecosystem dynamics from 2002 to 2022 in Bengaluru, South India

This research paper looks at the impact of urbanisation on lake systems in Bengaluru, with a focus on the vegetation growing in the lake and expansion of built-up areas in the surroundings. The paper was written by Suman Kumar Sourav, Thanh Thi Nguyen and Andreas Buerkert from the University of Kassel, Germany along with Lily Clements from Innovations in Development, Education and the Mathematical Sciences (IDEMS), United Kingdom.

Lakes in Bengaluru are mostly man-made and connected to each other through storm drains, the paper states. They have also proved important for local ecology and livelihoods. Other than this the water bodies also contribute to flood control, groundwater recharge, waste-water treatment, lowering ambient temperature and conserving biodiversity. Considering this, the paper looks for connections and correlations between increasing urbanisation, changing seasons and their effects on the geography and ecology of selected lakes.

The lakes under study were selected from urban, peri-urban and rural areas: Bellandur and Dodda Bommasandra (urban), Attur and Puttenhalli (peri‑urban), and Chudahalli and Vrishabhavathi (rural). To evaluate changes in geography, the paper uses 162 Google Earth satellite images of the lakes dated between 2002 to 2022.

It concludes that each lake has its own distinct characteristics. Further, it adds that the density of built-up areas around the lakes show no consistent correlation with the wet surface area and vegetation dynamics. The authors call for further interdisciplinary studies including ecological surveys and field inventories for fuller analyses.



