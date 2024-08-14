Urban Heat Stress Tracker: Smaller cities-Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune

This report was published by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi, on August 14, 2024. It tracks the patterns of heat and land surface temperature along with urban expansion from 2001-2023. The study focuses on these trends in the four smaller metro cities of Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune. It is written by Sharanjeet Kaur and Avikal Somvanshi, researchers working with CSE.

The report highlights the growing concerns over rapidly changing climate trends and an increase in the incidence of heat waves across Indian cities. Heat stress affects economies and infrastructure and consequently the well-being of the people, the study notes. Increases in urban built-up areas intensify heat exposure and necessitate the implementation of city-specific heat action plans beyond just provisioning for emergency relief. The study underscores the need to implement rigorous scientific tracking of land use, along with land surface temperatures and heat trends to inform urban heat mitigation strategies and policymaking.

The analysis utilises weather station and satellite data from open-source data sets to track patterns of land use as well as temperature trends. The assessment provides insight into heat management strategies by presenting figures from the summers of 2003, 2013 and 2023. The study shows that an increase in urban expansion in all four cities has led to an increase in heat stress. Trends in surface temperatures across the four cities could be explained by the changes in land-use patterns over the years.

This 13-page document is divided into three sections: Overview (Section 1); Methodology and Data (Section 2); and Key Findings (Section 3).