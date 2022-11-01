Trends in Costs and Incomes from Crop Production in India: Analysis of costs of cultivation data, 2000-01 to 2019-20

Trends in Costs and Incomes from Crop Production in India was published by the Foundation for Agrarian Studies (FAS) in November 2022. The report examines trends in profits, incomes, cultivation costs and inputs in ten crops over the previous two decades (2000-01 to 2019-20) in India. It utilizes state-level reports released by the Comprehensive Scheme on Costs of Cultivation/Production of Principal Crops of India (CCPC Scheme) and long-term statistics from the website of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare.

The ten crops under study include two cereals, three pulses and five oilseeds. In addition to profitability and trends in incomes and costs, the report also examines how yields and use of inputs vary across states. It also studies general price levels during the two decades under study and whether these were higher or lower than the minimum support prices (MSPs).

For each of the ten crops, the report provides seven distinct figures: 1) Cost A2 is the paid-out cost of physical inputs, hired human, animal and machine labour, interest of working capital, rent paid for leased land, depreciation and maintenance expenditure for own machinery and other fixed assets. 2) Cost A2+FL is Cost A2 and the imputed value of family labour. 3) Cost C2 includes A2+FL and the imputed value of own land and other fixed assets used for cultivation. 4) GVO is the gross value of output which is calculated as the sum of main product – total production multiplied by price realised by farmer – and the by-product. 5) FBI or farm business income includes income calculated according to Cost A2. 6) NI1 is net income as per Cost A2+FL. 7) NI2 is net income as per Cost C2.

The report finds there has been an overall decline in the profitability of all selected crops in recent years. Disparities in production costs across states have declined but variation have persisted in profitability, yield and real incomes. It notes that policy interventions are necessary to address regional imbalances and enhance overall agricultural income.

The 98-page report is divided into 15 sections: Introduction (Section 1); Methodology (Section 2); Paddy (Section 3); Maize (Section 4); Urad (Section 5); Gram (Section 6); Arhar/Tur (Section 7); Rapeseed and Mustard (Section 8); Groundnut (Section 9); Soybean (Section 10); Sunflower (Section 11); Sesamum (Section 12); Conclusion (Section 13); References (Section 14); and Appendix (Section 15).