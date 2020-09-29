In India, females spend an average of 299 minutes per day on unpaid domestic work, while males spend only 97 minutes on the same – states the report Time Use in India-2019 by the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Published in September 2020, the report contains data on the time spent by the country’s population on ‘paid’, ‘unpaid’ and ‘other’ activities. Paid activities refer to wage or salaried work, self-employment and others; unpaid activities include caregiving, volunteering and domestic work; and other activities cover learning, leisure, socialising and more.

The survey was conducted between January and December 2019, covering 138,799 households – 82,897 rural and 55,902 urban households – across India, except parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which were difficult to access. Data was collected through personal interviews of 447,250 people – all of whom were above six years. The respondents were asked about their time use in the 24 hours preceding the interview starting from 4 a.m. on the previous day.

The 2,140-page report is divided into three chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Concepts and Definitions (Chapter 2); and Summary of Findings (Chapter 3).

