‘Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)’: Food rights struggles in Bangladesh, India, Kenya and Mozambique is a report published in the year 2014 by Institute of Development Studies, Brighton. It is a synthesis report, presenting the case studies of four countries, of “Food Riots and Food Rights” which is a research project from Department for International Development-Economic and Social Research Council (DFID-ESRC) in United Kingdon. The report studies the “politics of provisions” through the lens of food. It focuses on struggle for subsistence not as singular incidents but as continued negotiations in an evolving global food system.

The report is based on qualitative analysis that draws from case studies of four countries- India, Bangladesh, Kenya and Mozambique. It studies the role that food price hike had in the popular uprisings that emerged in these countries and what the political response to it was. It addresses the global food price spike of 2008-2011 which saw people rise in revolt across the globe and established food riots as markers of fundamental violations of governance functions. The report acknowledges that these uprisings were not just about the right to food but also against the right to profit from others’ hunger.

The 68-page document is divided into six sections which follow a summary: Why this research matters (Section 1); How we did this research (Section 2); Four Struggles for food rights (Section 3); What we learnt (Section 4); Channels of discontent (Section 5); and Menus of official response (Section 6).