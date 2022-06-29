The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022: Towards Blue Transformation

This report is a flagship report of the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and was released on June 29, 2022. It is the 15th edition in the biennial State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture series, the first of which was published in 1994.

It highlights the role of fisheries and aquaculture in the supply of food and nutrition as well as in creating employment opportunities. The report also sheds light on the changes needed in the sector to make it capable of providing food to people “effectively, equitably and sustainably.” Building on the discussions of the 34th session of the FAO Committee on Fisheries conducted in 2021, the report presents data on total fisheries and aquaculture production, trade and consumption of fisheries and aquaculture products as well as the status of fishery resources. It also provides information on the effects of covid-19, employment advancements towards gender equality in the sector.

With climate change as a tangible threat, the report also discusses expansions in sustainable aquaculture production and plans to tackle the effects of global warming and the changing climate.

The 266-page report is divided into four parts: World Review (Part 1); Towards Blue Transformation (Part 2); Blue Transformation to Achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (Part 3); and Emerging Issues and Outlook (Part 4).