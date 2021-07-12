The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021: Transforming food systems for food security, improved nutrition and affordable healthy diets for all

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations released its annual report The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World on July 12, 2021. It was co-published by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report was prepared by FAO’s Agrifood Economics Division – which focuses on agricultural and economic development – in collaboration with their Economic and Social Development Department’s Statistics Division, and a team of technical experts from FAO, IFAD, UNICEF, WFP and WHO.

The report presents the progress towards ending hunger, achieving food security and improving nutrition worldwide and provides an analysis of key challenges in achieving this goal in the context of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It reveals that higher levels of moderate or severe food insecurity is often linked to the increase in the unaffordability of healthy diets.

This 240-page report is divided into five chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Food Security And Nutrition Around The World (Chapter 2); Major Drivers Of Recent Food Security And Nutrition Trends (Chapter 3); What Needs To Be Done To Transform Food Systems For Food Security, Improved Nutrition And Affordable Healthy Diets? (Chapter 4); Conclusion (Chapter 5).