The Public Affairs Index (PAI 2021)

The Public Affairs Index (PAI) measures the quality of governance in the states and union territories of India using data produced by the central government. The PAI report is released annually by the Public Affairs Centre, a non-profit based in Bengaluru, which conducts public policy research informed by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2030. First released in 2016, this sixth edition of PAI was published on October 29, 2021.

The 2021 PAI ranks states and UTs according to a composite index based on three pillars: ‘equity’ or inclusiveness in governance; ‘growth’ or accessibility and resource utilisation; and ‘sustainability’ or impact on environment, economy and people. For each of these pillars, the report presents its analysis under five themes: Voice and Accountability; Government Effectiveness; Rule of Law; Regulatory Quality; and Control of Corruption. The report’s findings are based on 43 indicators, which – it states – reflect 14 of UN’s 17 SDGs.

The 2021 PAI divides states into ‘large’ and ‘small’ categories based on their population. The publication also contains data on each state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the effectiveness of schemes sponsored by the central government, and impacts on people’s livelihoods.

This 38-page report is divided into nine chapters: Background of PAI 2021 (chapter 1); Model and Methodology (chapter 2); The Equity Principle (chapter 3); Growth and its Discontents (chapter 4); The Pursuit of Sustainability (chapter 5); The Curious Case Of The Delta (chapter 6); In the Scheme of Things (chapter 7); COVID-19 Response Index (chapter 8) and The Epilogue - Cluster Analysis (chapter 9).