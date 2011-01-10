The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006

What are the key offences penalised under the Act?

Section 9 of the Act prescribes punishments for all male adults (those above 18 years) who are contracting parties to a child marriage, which may be up to two years of imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs. 1 lakh, or both. In 2017, the state of Karnataka passed an amendment additionally putting a minimum limit to the imprisonment term of the offender. The amendment states that the imprisonment shall not be of less than a year.







The Act, in Section 10, also says that persons who are involved in the solemnisation of a child marriage – including “performing, conducting, directing, or even abetting” such an event – shall be punishable with imprisonment of up to two years as well as a fine of up to Rs. 1 lakh. This is unless such a person proves that they had reasons to believe that it was not a child marriage. A similar amendment to introduce a minimum limit as in the case of Section 9 was passed by Karnataka for the penalty under this section as well.







Section 11 of the Act prescribes punishment for a person who does any act to promote a child marriage, permits it to be solemnised, or fails to prevent it from being solemnised. This applies to any person having charge of the child – lawfully or unlawfully – as their parent, guardian or another person in any other capacity, including a member of an organisation or association of persons. It shall be presumed that any person in charge of the child contracting a marriage has negligently failed to prevent the marriage from being solemnised. While the penalty is the same as in the case of Sections 9 and 10, Section 11 also states that no woman shall be punishable with imprisonment (however Karnataka omitted this provision under its 2017 amendment).







Offences punishable under this Act shall be cognizable and non-bailable, notwithstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 – as per Section 15.

