In December 1965, the Central Council of Health, government of India, established a committee with B. Mukerji – the union health secretary at the time – as its chairperson. The Mukerji Committee Report on Basic Health Services was published in 1968.

The Committee was tasked with devising a ‘concept, pattern and methodology’ for the government of India to provide basic health services to its citizens. It had to review the personnel requirements for different categories of health workers in each district.



The 33-page report contains four sections covering the Committee’s approach and principles (Section I), the composition and organisation of basic health services in India (Section II), the arrangement of such services in urban areas (Section III) and financial assistance to state governments for health programmes (Section IV).

