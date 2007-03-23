The Indian Women’s Health Charter was released at the second National People’s Health Assembly in Bhopal on March 23, 2007. The Assembly was organised by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (People’s Health Movement - India), a national network of health activists and groups. The Charter highlights and advocates for women’s healthcare issues.

The formulation of the Charter began in 2004, with more than 2,000 participants discussing health-related issues specific to their regions and social groups over several meetings. The process continued after the 10th International Women’s Heath Meet which took place in New Delhi in September 2005. The Charter was drafted and debated at an event titled ‘National Dialogue: Women, Health and Development’ held in November 2006 in Mumbai.

As a result of neoliberal economic policies, government expenditure in the sectors of education, healthcare and food security, has reduced considerably – the Charter notes. This has had adverse effects on poor and marginalised women. These changes, along with the rise of religious fundamentalism worldwide, challenge women’s access to social equality and justice. The Charter describes ‘corporate globalisation’ as an “...onslaught on the country’s poor and a second wave of neo-colonialism.” The document attempts to list the health rights of all Indian women, keeping in mind the structures of caste, class, religion, culture, gender, sexuality and ability status.

The 41-page Charter has 13 parts: The Process of Making the Charter (part 1); Preamble (part 2); Declaration at the ‘National Dialogue: Women, Health and Development' (part 3); The Social Determinants of Health (part 4); Women’s Right to Health Care (part 5); State Obligations towards Women’s Health Rights (part 6); Medical Ethics and the Rights of Women as Patients (part 7); Laws and Policies related to Health (part 8); Other Health Care Services and Related Sectors (part 9); Violence as a Public Health and Human Rights Issue (part 10); Health Rights of Women with Special Needs (part 11); Epilogue (part 12); and Glossary of Acronyms and Word Meanings (part 13).