The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999

What is the procedure for GI registration?



Any association of producers or organisation established under the law, that is representing the interests of the producers of a certain product, may apply for a GI registration for the said product or goods. The application must be made in writing and, along with the prescribed fee, submitted to the Registrar of Geographical Indications. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks shall be deemed as the Registrar.







The application shall include a statement of the good’s specific quality, reputation or other characteristics, which can be attributed to the natural or human factors in the geographical environment of its region of origin, or to the production, processing or preparation which takes place in such territory, region or locality. The document shall also specify the ‘class’ of goods to which the GI shall apply, the geographical map of the territory, region or locality in which the goods originate or are manufactured, as well as any other prescribed particulars.







The Registrar may accept the application and issue GI registration certificates with seals of the Geographical Indications Registry to the applicants and the certification’s authorised users. The product’s details will be entered in the Register of Geographical Indications and shall be kept at the head office of the Geographical Indications Registry. The Registrar may amend the register or a certificate of registration for correcting a clerical error or a mistake.







The Registrar may refuse the application or accept it subject to such amendments, modification, conditions or limitations, as they consider necessary. In case they decline an application, they shall record in writing the grounds for such refusal. The Registrar also has the power to withdraw the acceptance of an application before the product or authorised user is registered in case the application has been accepted in error.

