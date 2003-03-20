The Electricity Act, 2003, was enacted to consolidate laws relating to the generation, transmission, distribution, trading, and use of electricity. Enacted by Parliament in the 54th year of the Republic of India, the Act received President’s assent on May 26, 2003, and was notified on June 2, 2003. It extends to the whole of India except the then state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Act aims to promote the development of the electricity industry, enhance competition, protect consumer interests, ensure electricity supply to all areas, rationalize electricity tariffs and ensure transparent policies regarding subsidies. It also establishes the Central Electricity Authority, Regulatory Commissions, and the Appellate Tribunal.

This 134-page document has 18 parts: Preliminary (Part 1); National Electricity Policy and Plan (Part 2); Generation of Electricity (Part 3); Licensing (Part 4); Transmission of Electricity (Part 5); Distribution of Electricity (Part 6); Tariff (Part 7); Works (Part 8); Central Electricity Authority (Part 9); Regulatory Commissions (Part 10); Appellate tribunal for electricity (Part 11); Investigation and Enforcement (Part 12); Reorganisation of Board (Part 13); Offences and Penalties (Part 14); Special Courts (Part 15); Dispute Resolution (Part 16); Other Provisions (Part 17) and Miscellaneous (Part 16).