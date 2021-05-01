The Covid-19 Crisis and People’s Right to Food

This paper, published on May 31, 2021, was written by Jean Drèze from the Department of Economics, Ranchi University and Anmol Somanchi, an independent researcher. It looks at the food crisis that hit poor households after the Government of India enforced a stringent national lockdown in 2020 to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

Stating that official statistic and macroeconomic aggregates are inefficient at revealing data on the livelihood crisis, Drèze and Somanchi instead review multiple household surveys conducted by independent institutions in 2020. These were compiled by the Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University. The surveys focused primarily on vulnerable sections of the population like people in the informal sector, people living in slums and migrant workers. It was only the Consumer Pyramids Household Survey of the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) that claimed to be representative of the entire population.

The review concludes that the national lockdown of 2020 caused a large-scale food crisis in the country. People struggled to feed themselves and their families both in terms of the amount of food and in terms of the nutritious value of the food consumed.