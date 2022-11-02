The Chilling: A global study of online violence against women journalists was published by the International Center for Journalists, United States on November 2, 2022. The report studies gender-based online violence against women journalists through a survey spread across 15 countries, including 901 participants, in the year 2020. It also interviews with 184 journalists across 17 countries and case studies of the social media accounts of journalists Maria Ressa, the Philippines and Carole Cadwalladr, United Kingdom. The study is led by Julie Posetti and Nableelah Shabbir from the International Center for Journalists.

The report states that the aim of online violence against women journalists is networked targeting to humiliate, professionally discredit and induce fear to the point of retreat. The report provides multiple examples to attest that online violence is “not virtual” – it causes psychological injury and often economic and physical impact due to the threats of sexual assault, physical violence, including death threats to family members.

The report also identifies gaps in existing legal setup, government mandates and its incentives, role of employers and the accountability of social media platforms. It includes recommendations for each of these key stakeholders.

This 313-page report is divided into seven sections: Introduction and methodology (Section 1); Global overview: comparative analysis of incidence, impacts and trends (Section 2); Big data case studies (Section 3); What more can news organisations do (Section 4); Platforms and vectors: Assessing Big Tech's responses to online violence (Section 5); Legal and normative frameworks for combating online violence against women journalists (Section 6); Conclusion and recommendations (Section 7).