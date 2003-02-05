The Biological Diversity Act, 2002

What are the central government’s duties under this Act?

The central government shall develop plans and strategies for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, including identifying and monitoring areas rich in biological resources and incentives for research. If the central government believes that an area rich in biological diversity and resources is being threatened by overuse, abuse or neglect, it shall issue directives to the concerned state government to take immediate measures to tackle this. The central government shall integrate the conservation, promotion and sustainable use of biological diversity into its plans, programmes and policies. It shall take measures to assess the environmental impact of a project likely to have adverse effects on biological diversity. The government shall also endeavour to respect and protect the knowledge of local people relating to biological diversity, in the manner recommended by the National Biodiversity Authority.





Apart from this, the central government may notify areas as biological diversity sites; recognise any species on the brink of extinction as threatened; designate repositories for different categories of biological resources; and exempt biological resources from falling under the provisions of this Act.