The 2022 report of the Lancet Countdown on health and climate change: health at the mercy of fossil fuels

The Lancet published this 7th edition of their report on health and climate change on October 25, 2022. An international and multidisciplinary collaboration of around 100 contributors, the report evaluates the global health situation in relation to climate change.

This edition of the report shows that at a global temperature increase of 1.1°C, climate change has directly affected every aspect of global health. Furthermore, it has also compounded and worsened the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and other geopolitical issues on health. The changing climate threatens crop yields, provides better conditions for the spread of infectious diseases, and worsens people’s standard of living, especially in low HDI countries.

The report monitors and presents data from 43 indicators relating to associations between health and climate change. These indicators fall under five broad categories: Health hazards, exposures, and impacts; Adaptation, planning and resilience for health; Mitigation actions and health co-benefits; Economics and finance; and Public and political engagement.