Temperature projections and heatwave attribution scenarios over India: A systematic review

This paper was published in the open-access scientific journal Heliyon, on February 18, 2024. It was written by Khaiwal Ravindra from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh; Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Chhotu Ram, Akshi Goyal and Suman Gor from Panjab University, Chandigarh; Vikas Singh from National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, Gadanki; Chandra Venkataraman from IIT Bombay; Subhash C. Bhan from Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi; and Ranjeet S. Sokhi from University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

Examining the projected impacts of increasing global temperature, the paper examines their connection to heatwaves in India and comments on the various mitigation and adaptation measures available and possible in the country.

Heat stress caused by global temperature increase has already affected around 68 million people across the world and if temperatures rise 2°C over pre-industrial levels, a billion people will face effects of heat stress. In India, the years 2016 and 2020 were recorded to be the hottest years in the previous century. The paper adds that between 1901 and 2018, India witnessed its average annual temperature increase by around 0.7°C and if the present rate of emissions continue, the country could face an almost 5°C increase by 2100.

The paper examines existing scientific research and climate data to evaluate various projected scenarios relating to temperature rise and heatwave days in the country. It takes a brief look at initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to address climate change and also recommends some adaptive strategies imperative to achieving mitigation goals.