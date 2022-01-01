The Telecom Statistics India-2020 report was published by the Statistics Unit of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, government of India, in the year 2022. It provides information on the number of telecom subscribers in the country, revenue from the telecom sector, data usage per subscriber, number of public and private sector operators in India, and more. The report compiles data from a large range of sources such as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

In 2020, the report notes, the total number of telephone subscribers in the country stood at 1176.79 million, with a ‘tele-density’ (number of telephone connections per 100 inhabitants) of 88.66.

The 126-page report is divided into 11 chapters: Telecom Subscriber Statistics (Chapter I); Telecom Usage Parameters (Chapter II); Service Area Wise Subscriber Statistics (Chapter III); Operator wise Statistics (Chapter IV); Financials Telecom Operators (Chapter V); Telecom Revenue (Chapter VI); LSA-wise Total Towers and Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) Count (Chapter VII); Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) (Chapter VIII); Export - Import (Chapter IX); International Comparison (Chapter X); and Update 2020-21 (Chapter XI).