Telecom Statistics India-2019

This is the fourth edition of the annual Telecom Statistics India report by the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, government of India. Published in December 2019, it contains statistics such as the number and density of telecom subscribers, revenue from the telecom sector and data usage per subscriber.

In 2019, the report notes, there were 1,183.41 million telephone subscribers in India – 28 million subscriptions lesser than the previous year. At the same time, the ‘tele-density’ (number of telephone connections per 100 inhabitants) stood at 90.1.

The 128-page publication contains data from sources such as telecom companies, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, Ministry of Commerce, and public sector undertakings such as MTNL and BSNL. The international data is mainly from the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union database.

The report has 12 chapters: Telecom Subscriber Statistics (I); Telecom Usage Parameters (II); Service Area Wise Subscriber Statistics (III); North-Eastern Region (IV); Operator wise Statistics (V); Financials Telecom Operators (VI); Telecom Revenue (VII); LSA-wise Total Towers and Base Transceivers Stations Count (VIII); Foreign Direct Investment (IX); Export - Import (X); International Comparison (XI); and Update 2017-18 (XII).