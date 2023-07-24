The report Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls in Sport: A Handbook for Policy Makers and Sports Practitioners was published by UNESCO and UN Women in 2023. It was authored by Mary Liao and Katherine Craig with support from Laurie Silverberg.

The handbook brings attention to the fact that one in three women worldwide experiences some form of physical or sexual violence in her lifetime, a figure that highlights the widespread nature of this issue. In relation to sports, nearly 21 per cent of professional women athletes have experienced sexual abuse as a child, which is almost double the rate among male athletes.

Recent stories by survivors and journalists have led to, in some cases, to the introduction of new laws. However, very few countries have specific legislation to address this issue and most sports organisations lack the necessary systems to prevent and address such violence, the handbook states. The document highlights gaps in existing policies and advocates for the use of sport in promoting positive social change.

The 120-page report is divided into six chapters: Understanding Violence Against Women and Girls (Chapter 1); Understanding the Sports Ecosystem (Chapter 2); Manifestations of Violence Against Women and Girls in Sport (Chapter 3); Laws, Policies and Initiatives Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls in Sport (Chapter 4); Prevention and Education (Chapter 5); and Reporting and Resolution (Chapter 6). Following these, the report carries sections titled ‘Conclusion’ and ‘Epilogue: Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Through Sport’.