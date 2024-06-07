Survey on Household Consumption Expenditure: 2022-23

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has conducted Household Consumption Expenditure surveys (HCES) regularly since its inception in 1950. Data on household consumption was collected annually from 1950–51 to 1973-74. After the 26th round of the survey, the NSSO decided to conduct large-scale surveys every five years instead. The data collected from these surveys include crucial indicators which reflect living standards at national and state levels. They reveal the spending patterns of households across India.

The HCES: 2022-23 survey was conducted between August 2022 and July 2023 across the entire country, except for a few inaccessible villages in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Data for the survey was gathered from 8,723 villages and 6,115 urban blocks encompassing 261,746 households (1,55,014 in rural areas and 1,06,732 in urban areas). The survey's primary objectives were to generate estimates of household monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE), analyse the distribution of consumption across different income groups and assess changes in consumption patterns over time.

This survey report contains three chapters and a set of summary statements: Introduction (Chapter One); Survey Method and Estimation of MPCE (Chapter Two); and Summary of Findings (Chapter Three). Detailed tables are also provided in four appendices: Appendix A contains detailed tables of indicators like MPCE and per capita consumption at the State/UT level. Appendix B details the estimation procedure. Appendix C includes relative standard errors (RSE) of MPCE figures for each State/UT and Appendix D contains the survey questionnaires.

The HCES 2022-23 was conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) during a period marked by significant economic challenges and policy shifts. The International Monetary Fund predicted global economic growth to slow down with emerging markets and developing economies projected to see a decline in growth from 4.1 per cent in 2022 to four per cent in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the period saw rising inflation, which affected cost of living and purchasing power.

Since 2011-12, when the last HCES was published, there had been no new data to trace the effects of government policies, economic slowdown and covid-19 on the consumption habits of Indian citizens. The 2017-18 HCES had been discarded by the government over “data quality issues”. The HCES 2022–23 was anticipated to fill this gap and provide current, usable data.

There are several changes in the 2022–23 survey methodology compared to the previous survey held in 2011-12. The HCES 2022-23 was conducted in three visits per household, differing from previous rounds that involved only a single visit. There were four HCES questionnaires overall: the Household Characteristics Questionnaire (HCQ), the Food Diary Questionnaire (FDQ), the Consumables and Services Questionnaire (CSQ), and the Durables Questionnaire (DGQ). During the first visit, researchers administered the HCQ along with one of the other three questionnaires. They collected the remaining data over two additional visits. Other changes included increasing the number of items in the questionnaire from 347 to 405 and adopting the computer-assisted personal interview (CAPI) method, replacing the traditional pen-and-paper personal interview (PAPI) method.



However, as explained in an analysis of the methodology in The India Forum, there is no mechanism in the survey design to specifically ensure that the poorest households, such as those in the bottom 10 per cent of the population, are included in the sample. This could result in a potential underrepresentation of the most economically disadvantaged segments in the survey, automatically making the monthly expenditure estimates higher. This approach also does not accurately reflect the disparities within a particular stratum.

Field investigators worked on data collection through personal interviews, covering various expenditure aspects – food, non-food items, education, healthcare, and other services. Different ‘reference periods’ (time period for which consumption is recorded) were applied to different items. It was seven days for regular groceries like edible oil, eggs, meat, vegetables, beverages, processed food and the like. The reference period for other food items, fuel and light, and rent was 30 days. And for less frequent expenditures such as durable goods like clothes, footwear and even education and hospitalisation expenses, the reference period was 365 days.