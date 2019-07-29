Status of tigers, co-predators and prey in India, 2018

In 2018, the tiger population in India was 2,967 – says the report Status of tigers, co-predators and prey in India. The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimated the global tiger population to be 3,190 in its Red List of Threatened Species of 2015.

Published in July 2019, this report is the fourth nationwide survey of the status of tigers undertaken every four years since 2006. The assessment is conducted by the government of India’s National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) alongside state forest departments, various non-governmental organisations and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun. The authors of the present report are A. K. Nayak of the NCTA, along with Q. Qureshi and Y. V. Jhala of the WII.



The report contains data collected from five ‘tiger-bearing habitats’: Shivalik Gangetic plains; Central India and Eastern Ghats; Western Ghats; North Eastern Hills and Brahmaputra Flood Plains; and the Sundarbans. The report generates estimates based on photos from 26,838 camera traps of 2,461 individual tigers, as well as information on prey, habitat and anthropogenic factors.



The publication is divided into six sections: Introduction (section 1); Methods (section 2); Data Analysis (section 3); Results (section 4); Conservation Implications (section 6).

